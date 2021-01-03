As COVID started knocking on the county’s door and residents began to bunker down, others ramped up efforts to pitch in and help out by volunteering time, donating supplies, delivering goodies and finding ways to make family, friends and neighbors smile.
Many people took to sewing machines and started hand crafting face masks. While some donated them to healthcare facilities in critical need, some handed them out to family and friends and others found it as a way to help make ends meet while out of work or on reduced hours.
The San Antonio Food Bank through partnerships with the city of Seguin, Guadalupe County, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Caterpillar brought almost a million pounds of food to area residents in need of a hand.
As businesses and schools shuttered their doors, more people were staying home. Many people struggled to put food on the table. At the first mega-food distribution event, volunteers handed out more than 150,000 pounds of food to nearly 1,000 families.
Volunteers signed up in droves to lend a hand alongside the Texas National Guard, which was activated.
Over the course of the next seven months, county residents would see almost a dozen food distribution events in Seguin, Geronimo and Schertz.
When Guadalupe Healthcare Network put a call out for supplies, including unboxed masks, and the community stepped up.
The healthcare workers also received care packages of snacks and drinks from community members, groups, churches and organizations in show of support for their work on the frontlines.
As families were spending more time at home and indoors, they looked for different ways to entertain themselves. A local dentist began creating videos to make children and parents alike, laugh and offered challenges to keep the kids active.
An area artist took the sidewalks and began drawing cartoon characters for her children then those in the neighborhood.
Area businesses got in on the fun offering a Bear Hunt for families as they drove around town in an effort to get a little bit of fresh air after staying home for days and weeks.
Community members and first responders joined family and friends as they celebrated birthdays with drive parades.
With nursing homes and hospitals closed, loved ones looked for creative ways to to show their family member they still cared. They looked through windows, held up signs and with the use of technology were able to video chat.
People connected through online video platforms hosting social hours and virtual get-to-gethers to help stay in-touch.
Owners of the Palace Theatre used the marque to spread some smiles, including “No Close Encounters of Any Kind, Be Safe Seguin,” a nod to the 1977 flick “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”
