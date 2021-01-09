Guadalupe Regional Medical Center has had 51 county residents die of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, a Guadalupe County official said.
Along with the increased number of deaths reported at the hospital, state officials on Friday reported 809 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Case numbers released by Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder, Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8 personnel and GRMC officials don’t all match up.
“Since the start of COVID-19, there have been 48 deaths reported to Guadalupe County Emergency Management by DSHS,” Pinder said in a statement released Thursday. “Guadalupe County expects the number of deaths to increase due to the Texas Department of State Health Services webpage reporting 112 deaths. Due to the lag in reporting, we have not yet been provided all of the deaths.”
Active cases in Guadalupe County according to Pinder totaled 414 — 25 in New Braunfels, 47 in Cibolo, 97 in Seguin, 51 in Schertz, five in Marion, four in Selma and 185 in unincorporated areas of the county.
Recoveries were up to 1,668 Guadalupe County residents, Pinder said.
In her most recent news statement released Tuesday, GRMC Public Information Officer Elizabeth McCown said the hospital had 39 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. On that day, the seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 admissions was five per day and the seven-day moving average for hospitalizations was 33 per day at the facility, she said.
GRMC leadership had increased the hospital’s intensive care unit capacity from nine to 24 beds in reaction to a surge in cases, McCown said.
“GRMC is being stretched and challenged to continue to care for all our patients during the recent increase of COVID-19 activity in our community but we are meeting that challenge with the help of staffing resources coordinated with South Texas Regional Advisory Council,” she said. “At this time, we have a total of 40 travel providers including 31 nurses and nine respiratory therapists.”
DSHS revealed that hospital capacity used in the Trauma Service P region, which includes Guadalupe County, was at 20.84% at the time of her statement, McCown said. Because of the high hospitalization rate, elective surgeries that safely can be postponed must be rescheduled until after the number has decreased below 15% for seven consecutive days, she said.
DSHS Public Health Region 8 personnel released a chart Friday detailing its accounting of COVID-19 cases. The region includes Guadalupe, Comal, Bexar and several other counties.
Guadalupe County had 809 active cases of the disease, according to the Region 8 information. It also listed 1,735 cases pending investigation, 5,659 confirmed, 809 probable, 7,347 recovered and 47 deaths for a total of 8,203 cases.
