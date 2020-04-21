Guadalupe County has four new cases of COVID-19, including one patient who is hospitalized due to the illness.
The newest release puts the county at 63 cases, officials said.
“Three of today’s patients are at home and have been self-quarantined since being tested,” the release said. The fourth is in an area hospital.
The city of Seguin confirmed that one of the cases is a Seguin resident.
Initially, Guadalupe County reported a new case yesterday, however, according to officials, the information received from the Texas Department of State Health Services show that the case was not in Guadalupe County.
“After conducting an investigation, DSHS advised Emergency Management, the data provided was inaccurate, and they have removed one of the patients from Guadalupe Counties case count,” the release said.
As it stands, there are 23 active cases and 40 recoveries. Two patients are hospitalized — one in Guadalupe County, the hospitalized in another county, the release said.
