Officials have released details for the ceremony honoring a fallen Seguin firefighter.
Firefighter/Paramedic Roger Dean III died from complications due to COVID-19 on Friday in a Houston hospital following a lengthy battle.
A funeral with full honors for Dean is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Seguin High School Performing Arts Center, 1315 E. Cedar St.
Prior to the funeral, a procession will leave from Central Fire Station, 110 E Elm St., at 10 a.m. and make its way via River Street, College Street, Lamar Avenue and Cedar Street to the PAC.
Fire apparatus from outside agencies will lead the procession from Central Fire Station to King Street, where they will head north and make their way to the Seguin ISD Central Office parking lot, Chief Dale Skinner said.
The march, led by the Seguin Fire Department’s 1922 fire truck carrying Dean, will continue on College Street to Lamar with Seguin firefighters, Dean’s wife and a pipe and drum corp following.
“Community members and those wanting to pay their respects to Roger are welcome to line up along College, Lamar or Cedar,” Skinner said.
The ceremony is open to the public as seating allows, and face masks are required, Skinner said.
The department is receiving help from several neighboring agencies and the Texas Line of Duty Task Force in planning the honors, Skinner said.
Firefighters from several agencies will cover all three of Seguin’s fire stations to allow the personnel on shift the opportunity to honor and celebrate the life of their co-worker and friend.
Viewing and visitation are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.