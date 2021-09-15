Crashing into a business’ ice machine and building and then fleeing earned a Seguin man a citation, authorities said.
The wreck happened about 9 p.m. Saturday night at the Kountry Korner in Guadalupe County, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Javier Luna said.
“A male subject who hit the ice box at the Kountry Korner did flee the scene but was subsequently found and (cited) for fleeing the scene,” he said.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper issued the citation, DPS Sgt. Kenny Mata said. He was unsure exactly how long authorities searched for the 26-year-old Seguin man before finding him and holding him accountable for the crash, the lieutenant said.
The man had finished pumping gas at the location and was moving his black, 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck to a different location at the business, Mata said.
“The driver lost control of his vehicle, striking the business and the ice machine,” he said. “The driver fled from the scene and was located later.”
No passengers were in the truck when the driver crashed it, Mata said. A trooper issued the man a citation for failure to comply with requirements/striking a structure-less than $200, he said.
