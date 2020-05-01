The Texas Associated Press Managing Editors announced its final round of award winners, dishing out one Star Award to the Seguin Gazette.
Coverage of the Lake Dunlap spillgate failure earned the Seguin Gazette staff first place in Star Breaking News Report of the Year, in addition to the first place for Online Live Coverage it earned earlier this week.
Former staff writers Priscilla Aguirre, now a digital reporter at the San Antonio Express News and Valerie Bustamante, multimedia editor at the University of Texas San Antonio, along with Seguin Gazette Assistant Managing Editor Dalondo Moultrie and Managing Editor Felicia Frazar worked at gathering information, talking to people and getting it out to the public as the news continued to break throughout the day.
“It truly was a team effort,” Frazar said. It was a monumental task, but we had a great team that took it on.”
Moultrie was recognized with an honorable mention in the Star Reporter of the Year for work in continued coverage of the spillgate failure long after the lake drain, as well as a story that dug into a local water utility district’s billing practices.
Moultrie’s work as a reporter at the New BraunfelsHerald Zeitung prior to joining the Gazette staff also earned him honors with a collaborative first place Star Investigative Report of the Year for its coverage of a housing situation in New Braunfels. The coverage also earned the team a second place in community service.
“From the very first story, we knew the Laurel Plaza coverage was the type of journalism that mattered — and that our community valued,” New Braunfels Herald Zeitung Executive Editor Chris Lykins said. “We’re pleased that judges saw the same thing.”
A candle is lit next to a cross on the front porch of Jacqueline Crayton's home during a vigil in her honor on Monday, July 15, 2019.
A candle is lit next to a cross on the front porch of Jacqueline Crayton's home during a vigil in her honor on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Family and friends embrace during the vigil for Jacqueline Crayton on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Crayton's home.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Family and friends remember and honor Jacqueline Crayton during a vigil on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Crayton's home.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Family, friends and neighbors come together and pray for the Crayton family during a vigil honoring Jacqueline Crayton on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Crayton's home.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
People leave candles on the front porch of Jacqueline Crayton's home following a vigil on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A small shrine of candles, flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and crosses adorn the front porch of Jaqueline Crayton's home on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Family members and friends leave gifts of stuffed animals, flowers and candles for Jacqueline Crayton during a vigil on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Crayton's home.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A photo of Jacqueline Crayton is hung up during a vigil on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Crayton's home.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A cross bearing Jacqueline "Mrs. Jackie" Crayton's name is placed on the front porch of her home during a vigil on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Family members embrace during a vigil on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Crayton's home.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A candle is lit next to a cross on the front porch of Jacqueline Crayton's home during a vigil in her honor on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Candles burn brightly on the front porch of Jacqueline Crayton's home during a vigil on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Minister Kevin Williams delivers a pray for the Crayton family during a vigil on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Crayton's home.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A friend offers a few words to the Crayton family and friends during a vigil on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Crayton's home.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Candles burn brightly on the front porch of Jacqueline Crayton's home during a vigil on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Family and friends hold hands during a vigil on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Crayton's home.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Family, friends and neighbors join together and light a candle in honor of Jacqueline Crayton during a vigil on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Crayton's home.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Family and friends hold hands during a vigil on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Crayton's home.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
People leave candles on the front porch of Jacqueline Crayton's home following a vigil on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Candles burn brightly on the front porch of Jacqueline Crayton's home during a vigil on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Photo coverage of area happenings earned Frazar a second place in Star Photojournalist of the Year, after earning second place in Best Photo Gallery for her photo coverage of the candlelight vigil for Jacqueline Crayton.
The paper earned several additional awards on Wednesday including second place feature series, second place deadline writing, third place online newspaper of the year and third place headline writing.
