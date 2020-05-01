Lake Dunlap spill gate failure

The Texas Associated Press Managing Editors announced its final round of award winners, dishing out one Star Award to the Seguin Gazette.

Coverage of the Lake Dunlap spillgate failure earned the Seguin Gazette staff first place in Star Breaking News Report of the Year, in addition to the first place for Online Live Coverage it earned earlier this week.

Former staff writers Priscilla Aguirre, now a digital reporter at the San Antonio Express News and Valerie Bustamante, multimedia editor at the University of Texas San Antonio, along with Seguin Gazette Assistant Managing Editor Dalondo Moultrie and Managing Editor Felicia Frazar worked at gathering information, talking to people and getting it out to the public as the news continued to break throughout the day.

“It truly was a team effort,” Frazar said. It was a monumental task, but we had a great team that took it on.”

Moultrie was recognized with an honorable mention in the Star Reporter of the Year for work in continued coverage of the spillgate failure long after the lake drain, as well as a story that dug into a local water utility district’s billing practices.

Moultrie’s work as a reporter at the New Braunfels Herald Zeitung prior to joining the Gazette staff also earned him honors with a collaborative first place Star Investigative Report of the Year for its coverage of a housing situation in New Braunfels. The coverage also earned the team a second place in community service.

“From the very first story, we knew the Laurel Plaza coverage was the type of journalism that mattered — and that our community valued,” New Braunfels Herald Zeitung Executive Editor Chris Lykins said. “We’re pleased that judges saw the same thing.”

Vigil for Jacqueline Crayton

1 of 20

Photo coverage of area happenings earned Frazar a second place in Star Photojournalist of the Year, after earning second place in Best Photo Gallery for her photo coverage of the candlelight vigil for Jacqueline Crayton.

 The paper earned several additional awards on Wednesday including second place feature series, second place deadline writing, third place online newspaper of the year and third place headline writing.

