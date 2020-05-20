Seguin’s seniors will have the opportunity to walk the stage at a live graduation ceremony at the beginning of June.
The district announced Wednesday the graduation ceremony is set for 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6 at Canyon High School stadium, 1510 IH 35. The location choice is because Matador Stadium is still under construction.
To keep inline with social distancing guidelines, each senior will receive five tickets for guests and the stadium will be marked off for family groups of five. Children 2 years old and younger will not need a ticket, the release read.
“We are fortunate to be able to offer our deserving graduates and their families a live graduation,” Hector Esquivel, Seguin High School principal said. “Due to safety precautions, the ceremony will look a bit different compared to our traditional Matador commencement. But I’m glad we have the opportunity to honor the Matador Class of 2020 seniors in a safe, outdoor venue.”
The district will live stream the event for family, friends and the community to watch, the release stated.
Additionally, the district plans to still host a virtual graduation at 3 p.m. on May 31.
Guests will not be allowed to bring confetti, balloons, noisemakers, signs, posters, banners, streamers or beach balls, the release state.
However, they can bring two unopened bottles of water each.
“We appreciate Comal ISD offering up Canyon Stadium free of charge for this special event,” Esquivel said.
In the event of bad weather and the live event is canceled, the district will not reschedule, the release stated.
