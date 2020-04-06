Guadalupe County has 11 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including one patient who is hospitalized.
In the more recent update, Guadalupe County officials said this brings the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 39.
“Guadalupe County currently has six recovered patents, 33 active cases, with one being hospitalized outside of the county,” the release said. “Three of the individuals reported today live in the same household.”
As of Monday, Cibolo has 13 confirmed cases, Seguin 6, New Braunfels 4 (the portion in Guadalupe County), Schertz 3 (the portion in Guadalupe County), Selma 1 (the portion in Guadalupe County), six in the unincorporated area of the county and five locations pending.
(1) comment
Hows our curve doing? Looks like the needle broke! just from the Pesky locations pending...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.