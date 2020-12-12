Fast-acting neighbors and quick work from firefighters kept a blaze from causing too much damage on Friday morning.
Neighbors near an apartment building in the 400 block of West Mountain Street jumped into action when they smelled smoke coming from one of the apartments.
“Several people came up with extinguishers to help put it out before the fire department got there,” Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss said.
The fire was reported about 9 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames pouring out of an apartment, Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said.
“There were some efforts prior to our arrival by people trying to extinguish the fire,” he said. “We were able to rapidly make entry and extinguish the fire.”
No injuries were reported. One pet was removed from a neighboring apartment and entrusted to a neighbor for safety reasons, Skinner said.
The fire started in the bedroom and damaged a bed, Dreiss said.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the room of origin.
“The walls are all brick, so there was not actual fire damage to the building, just smoke damage,” Dreiss said. “There was a lot of smoke damage in that apartment, but not much in the next.”
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
