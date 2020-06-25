Guadalupe County is reporting 10 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 86 cases pending on Thursday.
In the county’s new release, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said the newly confirmed cases brings the county up to 294 total cases — 60 active cases, 234 recoveries.
The county was also made away by the Texas Department of State Health Services of 86 new cases that are pending confirmation.
That brings the county’s pending cases to 323. In total, the state reports Guadalupe County has 617 cases.
