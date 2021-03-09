An argument between two men over a woman ended with one of them taking a trip to the hospital with a stab wound, police said Tuesday.
Authorities said the incident began around 3 p.m. on Sunday near the gas pumps in front of Walmart when a woman was putting gas in her car with her current boyfriend sitting on his motorcycle next to her.
Seguin Police Detective Sgt. Aaron Seidenberger said that’s when authorities believe the woman’s ex-boyfriend started attacking the man on the motorcycle.
Seidenberger said that, according to reports, the boyfriend eventually drew a knife in an attempt to get the ex to back down, but the effort wasn’t successful. Instead police say the ex charged the armed man who stabbed him in his side.
“He backs away, takes his shirt off, looks at the wound and charges him again, but does not get stabbed a second time,” Seidenberger said. “Then he just falls down as the woman tries to break the fight up.”
The man who was stabbed was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Seidenberger said.
Police continue to investigate the incident. Potential charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.