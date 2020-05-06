Officials confirmed three new active cases the coronavirus, as well as 10 recoveries in Guadalupe County.
Additionally, one of the patients who was hospitalized has recovered, a news release from the county said.
Guadalupe County currently has 90 total cases of COVID-19 — 63 recoveries and 27 active cases, four of which are hospitalized.
Officials say Cibolo has 22 cases, nine of which are active; Seguin has 17, of which 12 are active; the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 15, of which five are active; the unincorporated county has 14, of which four are active; the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 11 of which three are active; the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County six, all have recovered.
Officials also remind residents they are only sending out updates three days a week as of May 1.
