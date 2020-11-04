After seeing a vehicle wreck early Sunday in his neighborhood, a Seguin man responded to help then claimed to fear for his life before allegedly shooting the fleeing car several times, police said.
Seguin Police Department officers responded to the area and arrested the man who said he shot at the car and arrested the driver for allegedly driving drunk, Seguin Police Detective Sgt. Aaron Seidenberger said. The suspect fired and reloaded a second magazine into his handgun during the incident, Seidenberger said.
“That’s by his admission,” the sergeant said. “He thought he was out and he feared that the car was going to come back.”
The shots hit none of the three people in the car but did damage the vehicle, Seidenberger said. The man who allegedly did the shooting did not know the people in the car and police investigators found no prior interaction between those involved that would lead to violence, he said.
“Thank God nobody was hurt,” Seidenberger said. “As many rounds as he fired, had it gone through the window, it could’ve killed somebody.”
Officers responded at about 4 a.m. Nov. 1 to a call for shots fired near the intersection of Cemetery Avenue and Veteran Street. They spoke with a man who said he lived in the area and watched a Dodge Challenger crash into a fence, Seidenberger said.
Investigators discovered the Challenger was headed north on Dolle Street, which curves onto Cemetery, Seidenberger said. The driver was speeding and unable to navigate the curve and the car slid into a fence, Seidenberger said.
The man who lives in the area reportedly saw the crash and went over to the car to help.
“A man at the corner hears the car coming, sees the car crash, says he’s going to go help, see if anybody’s hurt,” Seidenberger said. “The car backs up and proceeds to go forward.”
That’s when the man said he feared the driver would hit him with the car, so he pulled out a handgun and opened fire, police said. As the driver turns from Cemetery onto Veteran, the man continued firing, Seidenberger said.
“He opens fire on the car as it passes by and he continues to fire at the car as it drives away from him,” the police sergeant said. “He then calls the police.”
Officers investigated and interviewed the man before arresting 46-year-old Carlos Martinez, of Seguin, Seidenberger said.
Montoya was booked into Guadalupe County Jail and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted a $25,000 bond and was released the same day.
Police found the car with a flat — the right rear tire was hit twice with bullets — at the intersection of State Highway 46 and Kingsbury Street, Seidenberger said. Officers also noted other places on the car Montoya shot, Seidenberger said.
Inside the car was 19-year-old Carlo Guerrero of New Braunfels, and his two passengers. Guerrero was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting $2,000 bond.
Officers released the passengers, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both of Seguin.
The incident remains under investigation.
