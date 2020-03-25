Area school districts extended their closures by an additional week following statewide concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
At a press conference Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked for continued social distancing practices, leading her to extend the closure of her schools through April 10, said Dee Carter, Navarro ISD superintendent.
“At this time we are hopeful that students will be able to return to campus on Monday, April 13,” she said in a written statement released late Tuesday afternoon. “In the meantime, Navarro teachers have prepared remote lessons for instructional continuity.”
Marion ISD and Seguin ISD took similar steps to help minimize the threat of the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a respiratory illness leading to severe, flu-like symptoms in many people across the world and sometimes death.
Seguin ISD will have a teacher workday April 13 barring any changes and students will be scheduled to get back to classes a day later, Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez wrote in a statement.
“Our staff has been outstanding and I know that will continue,” he said.
Marion ISD Superintendent Kelly Lindholm said her district was also extending the closure through April 10 and students would return to class on Monday, April 13.
Southwest Preparatory School, the San Antonio-based public charter school — announced its closing its doors until April 24 falling in-line with San Antonio school districts. This includes their Seguin Campus.
“As we all work through the changing situation surrounding COVID-19, SWP understands the difficulties that our staff, students and families are facing,” it school’s announcement read. “These past two weeks have been a challenge for us all, and I appreciate your patience as we navigate these unusual times. Social distancing and the restriction of movement is making life difficult for everyone, and we appreciate everyone working together to help slow the spread of the virus while continuing student learning.”
On March 17 while the districts were in the middle of their spring breaks, news of the pandemic spread led to plans to keep campus doors shut through Friday, April 3. Students were expected to return the following Monday, April 6.
The initial steps, like the current ones, were in efforts to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19, officials said at the time.
The districts began working on plans to provide instruction at a distance. Learning has continued, as have meal service to students at designated campuses.
Seguin ISD remained dedicated to providing remote learning opportunities and the meal plans, Gutierrez wrote. He said the Every Matador Helpline at 830-401-8651 would remain available as well.
Further details were made available on the district’s website at www.seguinisd.net and every should stay strong, Gutierrez said.
“These are unprecedented times and I appreciate the efforts of our entire school community for coming together and making this situation as comfortable as possible,” he wrote. “Please do your part and continue best practices at home in an effort to keep our community safe.”
Navarro ISD teachers also are dedicated to maintaining instructional continuity, Carter wrote.
“It is vital for students to engage daily in the learning process that is being provided,” according to her statement.
Phone lines at each of Navarro’s campuses will be staffed 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, as will the central office phone, Carter wrote. The technology department is standing by to help provide tech support, she wrote.
Central office can be reached at 830-372-1930 and someone will return telephone voice messages left there, Carter wrote. The district intends to continue food service curbside at the Intermediate School 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We wish everyone in the Navarro ISD community good health and well-being in these stressful times,” Carter wrote.
