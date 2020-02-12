A small, early morning fire Wednesday has temporarily closed the Seguin H-E-B .
The Seguin Fire Department responded to a call about 2:30 a.m. at the grocery chain’s local store, Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said.
“They advised it was the cardboard box bailer in the back of the store,” he said. “The only thing that burned was cardboard. There was no damage to the building.”
The fire was isolated to the store’s cardboard bailer, H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield said in an email.
The employees began using fire extinguishers on the small blaze, and firefighters completely put out the flames using water extinguishers, Skinner said.
No injuries were reported.
Smoke from the fire filled the large store, Skinner said.
“It did generate a lot of smoke,” he said. “Crews were there from 2 a.m. until about 5:30 a.m. clearing smoke out of the building.”
A mitigation crew for H-E-B was already on site, cleaning the store, Skinner said.
The business will remain closed all day Wednesday while crews work to clean the store, Bedingfield said.
It’s unclear how long the grocery store’s doors will remain closed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.