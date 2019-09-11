A child was hurt when the car he was riding in struck the rear of a school bus Tuesday morning in Seguin, authorities said.
No students were on the bus at the time of the crash and no other injuries were reported, Seguin police spokesperson Officer Tanya Brown said. A Seguin ISD bus headed south stopped for traffic in the 1400 block of North Austin Street, she said.
A woman police identified as 33-year-old Eunice Dominguez was driving a silver 2007 Honda Accord about 7:55 a.m. Tuesday when she failed to see the bus had stop and drove the car into the rear bumper of the bus, Brown said.
The Accord had a 7-year-old child seated in the back seat and a 10-year-old sitting in the front. The 7-year-old was not wearing a safety belt and went to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, Brown said.
Both children are Seguin ISD students, district Executive Director of Communications Sean Hoffmann said. One attends Patlan Elementary School and the other is a student at Barnes Middle School, he said.
“It’s an unfortunate accident,” Hoffmann said. “We certainly hope and pray those children and the driver are safe and that they’re recovering and that the injuries weren’t serious.”
Transportation staff took the bus driver to the hospital to get checked out for any potential injuries, Hoffmann said.
Police cited Dominguez for failure to control speed and children not secured by safety belt yet the wreck remains under investigation, Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.