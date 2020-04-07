Six more people in Guadalupe County tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the number of total cases to 45, county officials said.
Officials said they had a quiet day with no reports of confirmed cases on Sunday but then had double-digit confirmations equaling 11 on Monday. With Tuesday’s results, the county had reached 45 positive confirmed cases of the virus within its borders, according to a daily update Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder provided in a news release. There could be more than one possible reason for the increasing numbers, but Pinder thinks he has an idea of one particular cause.
“There are several local physicians now starting to test,” he said. “The test kits are becoming more available. I think that’s one of the main reasons we’re seeing more of the positive tests.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services made Guadalupe County officials aware of the new cases on Tuesday, the release read.
Officials expect to continue seeing increases in positive test results, according to the release.
“Guadalupe County currently has nine recovered patients, 36 active cases, with one being hospitalized outside the county,” the release read. “Two of the individuals reported (Tuesday) live in the same household.”
As of Tuesday in Guadalupe County, 18 positive cases were in Cibolo, five in Schertz, six in Seguin, seven in New Braunfels, one in Selma, six in unincorporated parts of the county, and one was pending location
confirmation, the press release read.
Officials and residents of Guadalupe County for weeks have dealt with trying to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that can lead to severe symptoms including fever, cough, breathing trouble and pneumonia. While the disease has spread across the globe and, in some cases, proven fatal, most people affected show mild symptoms.
Guadalupe County and officials within municipalities within the county have enacted measures ordering residents to stay home to help everyone stay safe. As the numbers of positive cases continue to rise, people need to be extra vigilant, Pinder said.
“With all of these increased tests, obviously, people need to adhere to the warnings and social distance, prevent contact with others, limit trips to the store,” he said. “If you have to go to the store for an essential item, make sure you do it with one person at a time. Make sure you’re following the governor’s regulations, the county’s regulations and your local jurisdiction’s regulations.”
In the early days of the virus, locally and in the United States, positive cases were more often travel related. The shift happened much earlier in other parts of the country but Guadalupe County is now beginning to see an increasing number of community-spread positive results and still is identifying more travel-related cases, the emergency management coordinator said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Texas’ Department of State Health Services pointed to about the next week and a half nationally and about the next two weeks across the state as being peak times for recording positive test results, Pinder said.
“With the predictions outlined by CDC and the Department of State Health Services... they’re looking at this thing to peak in the next few weeks,” he said. “People have to know, if you don’t have to leave, stay home.”
