Police say a domestic violence incident ended early Sunday morning with a Seguin police officer and two other victims shot, and the suspected shooter in custody.
The officer, a woman and a child were shot after police responded to a domestic violence situation about 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Rosemary Street, city of Seguin Communications Director Jennifer Sourdellia said.
All three sustained non-life threatening injuries, Sourdellia said. The officer was transported to a San Antonio hospital for treatment, while the woman and child were taken to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Sourdellia said.
Police arrested Rodney Juarez, 56, of Seguin about five hours after the shooting, Sourdellia said.
Police asked residents to shelter in place in the areas of the 600 block of Rosemary, Patton and Bauer streets as they investigated, Sourdellia said.
The shelter in place has been lifted, she said.
