More and more people are concerned they have the coronavirus or they’ve been in contact with someone who has tested positive.
A pair of teams from the Texas National Guard tested about 440 people at the mobile testing site Monday in Seguin. The previous week, 275 people were tested at a different mobile site in Seguin.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 3,605 COVID-19 tests had been administered as of Tuesday in Guadalupe County to date.
Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder encouraged people to only get tested if they are showing symptoms. If they have concerns about exposure risks, he urged people to contact their general physician.
“If you are showing signs and symptoms, get tested,” he said. “If you’re not, check with your local primary care physician and talk to them. If you’re not sick, there is no need for you to get tested.”
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Guadalupe County increased exponentially in the past week.
As of Tuesday evening, Guadalupe County showed 196 recoveries with 79 active cases for a total of 275 cases and one COVID-related death. The state however, showed 467 total cases — the 275 reported to the county plus 193 cases pending investigation.
Pinder said the state’s reporting of active cases also included those that are pending investigation, awaiting confirmation.
“A confirmed case of COVID-19 is one that is laboratory confirmed in a clinical specimen using a molecular test, such as a PCR test,” Pinder said. “A probable case of COVID-19 is one that is not laboratory confirmed by PCR, but may meet case definition through a combination of symptoms, exposure history, and other lab tests. The purpose of a probable case definition is to identify cases that may not be able to receive a confirmatory test. This may be due to their isolation status or because they have mild symptoms that do not require a healthcare visit. Both confirmed and probable cases are considered cases and are included in total counts.”
The Office of Emergency Management is only reporting confirmed cases, which creates a discrepancy in case counts between the county and the state, Pinder said
Not wanting to minimize the severity of the situation, Pinder reiterated that cases in Guadalupe County are continuing to rise as more people are getting tested.
As more people venture back out in public, they aren’t taking necessary precautions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“People are out, they are not wearing masks, they’re not practicing proper hygiene, they’re not washing their hands, they’re not social distancing and those are some of the reasons for the increase,” he said. “The county is still recommending people wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”
The best way to stop the spread is for people feeling ill or showing symptoms to stay home.
One of the issues Pinder is hearing is people getting tested and going back to work.
“When anyone goes to be tested, they need to stay home and wait for their test results,” he said. “If they are positive, they need to stay their 14 days and if not, and they are non-symptomatic, they can go back to work.”
