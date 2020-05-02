The Seguin Gazette staff earned several honors including a Star Award and a first place for its coverage of the Lake Dunlap spillgate failure from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors.
The awards are normally handed out during TAPME’s annual convention, but due to the coronavirus, the event was canceled for this year and the first round of award winners was announced through social media on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The awards celebrate the work of Texas journalists during the 2019 calendar year.
“I’m proud of my staff and all they accomplish day in and day out,” Seguin Gazette Publisher Elizabeth Engelhardt said. “These awards just highlight the work they do every day, and are well deserved.”
Coverage of the Lake Dunlap spillgate failure earned the Seguin Gazette staff first place in Star Breaking News Report of the Year, in addition to the first place for Online Live Coverage it earned earlier in the week.
Former staff writers Priscilla Aguirre, now a digital reporter at the San Antonio Express News and Valerie Bustamante, multimedia editor at the University of Texas San Antonio, along with Seguin Gazette Assistant Managing Editor Dalondo Moultrie and Managing Editor Felicia Frazar worked at gathering information, talking to people and getting it out to the public as the news continued to break throughout the day.
“It truly was a team effort,” Frazar said. “It was a monumental task, but we had a great team that took it on.”
Moultrie was recognized with an honorable mention in the Star Reporter of the Year for work in continued coverage of the spillgate failure long after the lake drain, as well as a piece that dug into a local water utility district’s billing practices.
“Intriguing reporting, especially on the water bills issues; exploring these kinds of discrepancies is such an important function of local journalism,” the judge wrote. “I’m impressed to see the kind of reporting you’re able to do while still handling duties of a managing assistant editor.”
Moultrie’s work as a reporter at the Herald-Zeitung prior to joining the Gazette staff also earned him honors with a collaborative first place Star Investigative Report of the Year for coverage of a housing situation in New Braunfels. The coverage also earned the team a second place in community service.
“From the very first story, we knew the Laurel Plaza coverage was the type of journalism that mattered — and that our community valued,” New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung Executive Editor Chris Lykins said. “We’re pleased that judges saw the same thing.”
Photo coverage of area happenings earned Frazar a second place in Star Photojournalist of the Year, after earning second place in Best Photo Gallery for her photo coverage of the candlelight vigil for Jacqueline Crayton.
The Herald-Zeitung earned a second place award for team effort, an award it shared with the Seguin Gazette for covering the draining of Lake Dunlap and the dangers and worries of the communities along the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority’s hydroelectric lake system.
“That project was too big for either of our newspapers to tackle alone,” Lykins said. “All of our writers and photographers came together to produce a project that we were proud of and that readers appreciated.”
The Seguin Gazette staff won second place in feature series and a third in Online Newspaper of the Year.
Frazar earned a pair of second place awards for Deadline Writing and Photo Gallery, and third for Headline Writing.
The Gazette competes in Class 1A, the most heavily-populated division, which is for papers with a Sunday circulation of up to 9,999.
