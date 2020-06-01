Racially insensitive social media posts have put the spotlight on a pair of Seguin High School students, and earned them time away from the school’s athletic programs.
The posts came to light Friday and high school administrators addressed the issue over the weekend and on Monday, Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said in a written statement.
“The incidents in question, whether made in jest or not, are unfortunate and inexcusable,” Gutierrez wrote. “We are a proudly diverse district and community with rich traditions that involve and embrace all. These incidents are in no way representative of Seguin ISD’s beliefs and values.”
Gutierrez said he met with Seguin High School Principal Hector Esquivel and Athletic Director Travis Bush about the statements and agreed on a recommended discipline for the students involved.
He said the students would not represent Matador athletics for a “significant period of time.”
The students are athletes at Seguin High School, Chief Communications Officer Sean Hoffmann said.
District leadership believes the two students’ posts were isolated and not sign of a bigger issue, Hoffmann said.
In his nine years with Seguin ISD, he has been made aware of no similar incidents, the communications officer said.
“It is problematic for our students to make or take an active role in insensitive and inflammatory posts on social media,” Hoffmann said. “Our student athletes are held to a higher standard as part of their team culture. The posts were unacceptable and go against what we strive to instill in our students day in and day out.
“Ultimately, students have to accept responsibility for their own social media content.”
While the district did what it could to address the negative behavior, Seguin ISD personnel can’t be responsible for students at all times.
Gutierrez asked parents to take a role in eradicating such behavior displayed on social media platforms.
“I implore our parents to have important conversations with their children about the appropriate use of social media,” he said.
