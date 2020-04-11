Officials say two more people have tested positive for coronavirus, one of which is hospitalized in a nearby county.
In the Saturday evening update by county officials, the two newest patients brings Guadalupe County to 49 total cases of the coronavirus.
“One of today’s patient is at home and has been self-quarantined since being tested, and the other patient is in a hospital in Bexar County,” the release said.
There are no reports of additional recoveries, the release showed.
As of Saturday evening, Cibolo had 18 cases, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County seven, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County six, Seguin six, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County one, and eight live in the unincorporated county. One resident is hospitalized in another county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.