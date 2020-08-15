An influx of COVID cases at Navarro ISD has forced the Panthers to put their football program temporarily on hold.
The district announced the decision to suspend the program until Aug. 24 after receiving confirmation of 18 positive cases, Navarro ISD Superintendent Wendi Russell said in a news release.
“Ten of these cases are staff members and eight are students,” she wrote. “The district is continuing to follow TEA and UIL guidelines for sanitizing and handling COVID-19 positive cases.”
The students participate in extracurricular activities.
The Panthers were set to face Devine in a pre-season scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 20 and face Port Lavaca-Calhoun in it's season opener on Aug. 28. Both have been canceled. Navarro is scheduled to face La Vernia on Sept. 4 in La Vernia.
The decision is hit pause is to help mitigate exposure, Russell said.
“I want to assure parents and community members that we are doing everything possible to keep our schools and extra-curricular areas sanitized and free from germs,” she said. “We are requiring masks, temperature checks and sanitizing daily.”
The district plans to remain on schedule with the first day set for Wednesday, Aug. 19 for all students — both in-person and remote.
