Get your dark shades ready to shield your eyes from the paparazzi-like flashes while helping to do good for the Guadalupe County community.
Guadalupe County Bras for a Cause’s sixth annual event opens with a red carpet theme reminiscent of a Hollywood-styled gala at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Seguin Events Complex, 950 S. Austin St. in Seguin. Every year, Bras for a Cause is a memorable event, but this year comes with a little something extra to go along with the “Hollywood Red Carpet” theme, said Sydney Miller, a founder and board director for Guadalupe County Bras for a Cause.
“We’re looking forward to seeing everybody’s red carpet attire,” she said. “The guys have a little bit of a surprise for them. There will be something the guys are doing based on the Hollywood theme. We think this will be a big surprise and add a little twist this year.”
Miller wouldn’t divulge the surprise, but encouraged everyone to look forward to a fun night at this year’s event.
“I think it’s going to be exciting. We’re just stepping it up another little notch,” she said. “Each year it just lets us take it one more step. The theme, everybody seems to just grab onto these things and run with them.”
Nearly a dozen extravagantly decorated bras are put on display at this year’s gala fundraiser. Sponsors decorate the bras and return them to event organizers.
The night of the event, scantily-clad male models strap on the supportive undergarments and strut their stuff during a live auction to raise money to help fight cancer in this community.
To the highest bidders go the bras.
“Funds are donated to (Guadalupe Regional Medical Center) Cancer Foundation” Miller said. “That foundation is in support of the uninsured and under-insured to help them get treatment. It stays in our community.”
Since it’s inception, Bras for a Cause has raised nearly $200,000 in support of the foundation. In recent years, the nonprofit has set up an endowment to better ensure continued help for area cancer patients for years to come, Miller said.
While members of the nonprofit organization are happy to work hard at helping everyone in the community, this year’s event is a bit more personal, Miller said. One board director’s husband is battling brain cancer and a couple other committee members are in the middle of helping loved ones fight the good fight against the scourge that is cancer, she said.
“This year is a little bit stronger for us,” Miller said. “It’s a little closer to home.”
Cancer finds a way to touch everyone around the world, whether personally, through a friend or loved one, or through a friend of a friend or loved one, Miller said. It’s no different here in Guadalupe County, she said.
As always, Bras for a Cause will have its cancer warriors — community survivors of the disease — speak at the gala. They will tell their stories of triumph and remind everyone of the importance of fighting cancer and supporting those who are in the midst of the battle, Miller said.
It is imperative for everyone to do their part, and supporting Bras for a Cause is a good way to pitch in, she said.
“Giving $50 for a ticket, coming and sitting at a table with some women and you give $5 or $10 — to me, you’ve helped,” Miller said. “There are so many people who want to help. ‘How do we help these people, what can I do?’ This is one way.”
This year’s event will once again include a pick-of-the-litter raffle.
Tickets are $50 and are available at Keeper’s Interiors, 615 N. Austin St., and The Seguin Gazette, 1012 Schriewer. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
There will be a limited number of tickets available at the door, organizers said.
