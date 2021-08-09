Law enforcement authorities shot and killed a suspected kidnapper following a vehicle chase Monday on Interstate 10 in Guadalupe County.
Officials did not identify the suspect and provided limited details about events leading up to the suspected kidnapper's death. More details will be forthcoming after a Texas Rangers investigation, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said.
Sheriff and constable deputies were involved in the deadly use of force, he said.
“Multiple officers fired; I’ll leave it at that,” Zwicke said. “He came out of the truck firing a gun. Officers returned fire and he is deceased.”
County officials learned Monday of a suspected kidnapping out of Travis County, the sheriff said. Personnel with OnStar, an in-vehicle tracking and security system, discovered that the wanted pickup truck was in Guadalupe County and alerted local authorities, Zwicke said.
At around 4 p.m., deputies located the truck, tried to pull it over and then chased it as the man fled on Interstate 10, he said.
Authorities drove at speeds around 100 mph during the chase, according to emergency radio transmissions. Eventually, they got the truck to stop just east of the I-10/State Highway 130 interchange.
Deputies closed off eastbound traffic on I-10 as they tried to get the man to exit the truck and again as the investigation into his death proceeded.
No official information is available regarding the possible kidnapping victim. However, authorities were able to take the alleged victim into custody safely, according to emergency radio transmissions.
The investigation is still ongoing.
