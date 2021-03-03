Authorities took about a half kilogram of cocaine off the streets last week during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Guadalupe County.
The stop and discovery about 10:50 a.m. Thursday led to arrests of a pair of Laredo men, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Cpl. Dustin Crawford and his canine partner “Eddie” made the discovery and subsequent arrest following a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near mile marker 603.
“After speaking with the driver and passenger of the vehicle, Cpl. Crawford suspected the vehicle may be involved in transporting illegal drugs,” Flores said.
Crawford had Eddie walk around the 2014 Chevrolet Malibu with two people in it, Flores said. The dog indicated it detected an odor of illicit drugs, the lieutenant said.
The corporal searched the inside of the car and found a white grocery bag with multiple ziplock bags of suspected cocaine under the front passenger seat, Flores said. The suspected drugs weighed about 766 grams, with an estimated street value of about $27,000, he said.
“Highway traffic investigations are valuable to all citizens of this county,” Flores said. “We are doing our small part to curb the transportation of illegal narcotics coming into our country and being further distributed.”
Authorities arrested the driver 20-year-old Samuel Alvarado and passenger 21-year-old Alexis Villarreal, both of Laredo. Deputies took both men to the Guadalupe County Jail, and booked them on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 more than 400 grams.
Online jail records showed on Tuesday that Alvarado posted a $35,000 bond and was released Saturday. Villarreal posted a $35,000 bond on Friday, the records showed.
Sheriff’s deputies will turn over the case to the Guadalupe County Attorney’s office for prosecution, Flores said.
