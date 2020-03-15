The World Health Organization is calling it a pandemic. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading globally. And while it’s mortality rate remains low, government agencies, universities, organizations and groups are making the call to cancel or postpone events.
Why? To slow the spread and keep the mortality rate low.
The best way to slow the spread of an illness is social distance and basic hygiene techniques — frequently washing your hands for 20 seconds; coughing or sneezing into the crook of your arm or in a tissue; and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
COVID-19 is serious and should be taken as such. However, there is no need to panic. No need to flood local stores and clear the shelves of all they have to offer.
Will the next couple of days, weeks and possibly months, be difficult and different? Yes, but it’s nothing a little patience and understanding can’t handle.
Be patient with each other and keep trying to educate yourself. The best places to find the most up-to-date information is the Center for Disease Control, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and we continue to put out the most up-to-date and accurate information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.