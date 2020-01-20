Seguin Police Department investigators are searching for a suspected gunman who shot a man following an apparent argument over a woman Saturday night, authorities said.
The 31-year-old victim, whose identity is being withheld, was in stable condition, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said in a statement. Two men were in a disturbance when one shot the other, the chief said.
“It was over a female,” Nichols said. “From my understanding, she was present.”
The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Melrose Street. When officers and Seguin Fire Department personnel arrived, they found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Nichols said.
The suspect — who police believe used a handgun — ran away on Melrose Street before officers arrived, he said.
“The initial call said he fled toward (Texas Lutheran University),” Nichols said.
Police sought tips Monday to try to determine what happened and identify the suspect.
“This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Seguin Police Department,” Nichols said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123. Anonymous tips can be made through the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477).
