SCHERTZ — Almost 50 people were tested for the coronavirus at the mobile testing site that popped up in Schertz on Thursday.
Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said 43 people visited the testing site set up in Pickrell Park.
We had STRAC, the Army National Guard, the city of Schertz, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office, Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Game Wardens helping us today,” Pinder said Thursday evening.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Pinder late Wednesday night about the mobile testing site, he said.
With a large food distribution event happening at the Seguin Events Complex on Thursday, Pinder felt the next best option was Pickrell Park, which would allow for Guadalupe, Comal and Bexar County residents the opportunity to get tested for the coronavirus.
“This operation was run by STRAC and the Army National Guard,’ Pinder said. “The National Guard was conducting all testing, STRAC was collecting the samples and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens transported all of the specimens to the airport to be transported to a lab.”
It could take at least 48 hours for the lab results to return, Pinder said.
“We could see those results as early as Saturday and Sunday,” he said.
It’s possible another mobile site can pop up in the near future, Pinder said.
“There could possibly a second popup testing site in Guadalupe County but that location or date has yet to be determined,” he said.
