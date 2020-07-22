As Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to look into the death of an Austin man found dead on a county road earlier this month, new information points to a medical issue.
Authorities don’t believe foul play existed and they suspect that 55-year-old Moises Cabrera suffered from a heart-related illness that might have contributed to his death, Sheriff’s Investigator Sgt. Zachary McBride said Monday.
About 10:10 a.m. July 5, deputies were called to the 6500 block of Prairie Lea Road in Kingsbury for a person found dead on the side of the road, according to a new statement released at the time. Deputies found Cabrera’s body close to the San Marcos River, in a sparsely populated and lightly traveled area.
Cabrera was last seen on video about 9:30 a.m. July 3 leaving his hotel room at the Country Inn & Suites in Austin alone and in no apparent distress, the statement read.
They asked for the community’s help in learning what might have happened to Cabrera, McBride had said. Preliminary autopsy results added some information, the sergeant said.
Deputies continue to investigate and await final autopsy results and more, McBride said.
