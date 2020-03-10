Cancer affects everyone — familes, friends, co-workers.
With many employees having faced cancer personally or within the walls of the work place, employees of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office are facing the war against cancer by forming a Relay For Life team, letting things get a little hairy and slightly more colorful during their efforts.
As part of the local law enforcement agency’s Relay For Life fundraising venture, all male employees are invited to grow beards or goatees and female employees can paint their nails purple for a fee, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Sgt. Donnie White said.
“We were able to raise a good amount of money during the No Shave November that Deputy Elaine Reamer and I talked about it, then talked to the sheriff about letting us do it for Relay For Life to help raise money for that event as well,” he said.
While “No Shave November” typically has a contest associated with it, this fundraiser doesn’t. It’s solely to raise funds and show support in the fight against cancer, White said.
“The beards and goatees have to be neatly trimmed, presentable to the public,” he said.
Male employees can grow a beard for $50 or a goatee for $25, while female employees can donate $25 to paint their nails purple — the color of the Relay For Life ribbon, Reamer said.
“It’s not just the deputies that are doing this, we’ve got the jail involved, the dispatchers, evidence techs, the administration ladies,” she said. “We’re trying to make it inclusive to everyone in the office, not just the deputies. We’re not the only division that makes up the sheriff’s office.”
Reamer, who serves as the team captain for the sheriff’s office, said cancer doesn’t just affect the person who receives the diagnosis.
“Everyone has been touched by cancer, and we’re coming together to help the fight against it,” she said. “We need to do more than just let someone else take care of it. We need to step up and take care of it and do what we can to do what we can to give money to the research. It may not happen this generation, but maybe it will help my daughter.”
White said the No Shave fundraiser and creating a Relay For Life team is a show of support.
“This is just our way to show our support for the people who have lost loved ones to cancer, and those who have beat the odds,” he said. “This touches my heart because I lost my dad to cancer. This is just another way for me to honor his memory.”
The group will raffle off several prizes during the big Relay For Life event in April, but community members who want to show their support for the sheriff’s team can make donations by contacting Capt. John Koch, Lt. Clint Garza, White or Reamer at 830-379-1224 or by visiting relayforlife.org/seguintx .
