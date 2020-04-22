People lined the roads and highways, waiting in silence as a procession brought home San Marcos’s fallen officer, Justin Putnam.
Among them were members of the Seguin Police Department who were there Monday as Putnam was transported from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office to Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. Two officers participated in the procession escorting him home, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
Putnam and fellow Officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller were shot in an ambush while responding to a domestic violence call on Saturday night. Putnam was killed, while Stewart and Mueller were critically wounded.
A Seguin police officer and three Seguin firefighters responded to the call on Saturday night to serve as part of an honor guard, which stood watch over the officer and then escorted him to the medical examiner’s office, Nichols said.
“Saturday night, we sent an officer to the scene and when they removed him form the scene, they went with him when they transferred him to the ME’s office,” Nichols said. “Monday, we had two officers help escort him back to San Marcos and a bunch of us went over, stood on the side of the road and paid our respects.”
Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said his firefighters didn’t hesitate when the call came.
“The night officer Putnam was killed, we received a call from the honor guard commander asking for our assistance in posting guard on scene,” Skinner said. “Three of our personnel, Fire Investigator Shannon Billings, Lt. Kade Zunker and Captain Jack Bradford, responded. They went to the scene and assisted the city of San Marcos and posted ceremonial watch.”
Nichols, who is a former member of the San Marcos Police Department, said he didn’t know any of the officers involved in the shooting, but he still has several friends at the department and felt their pain.
“Law enforcement is a huge family and when one of us gets hurt like that, it hits close to home,” he said. “We all have such deep ties to San Marcos and it really hits close to home for all of us. A lot of my old friends are still there and it is hard to watch them go through this.”
Saturday’s deadly shooting was the second officer-involved death for the city of San Marcos. The first was in December 2017, when Officer Kenneth Copeland was killed while serving a warrant.
The department also has seen a pair of officers critically injured after being struck by vehicles on two separate occasions. Officer Claudia Cormier was injured in May 2019 while removing debris from the highway. Officer Paul Beller was injured last month when responding to a call about lumber on the interstate.
Knowing the hardships the neighboring department has faced in recent months, Nichols said his officers wanted to offer their support.
“We wanted to help out with support through the honor guard and show our respect,” he said. “They’re obviously devastated. They’re just trying to survive mentally.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nichols said it is unlikely the department will have the ability to honor Putnum properly.
“Tragically, with the COVID there’s not going to be any type of memorial service availability for a traditional police honor funeral,” he said. “This procession of him coming home may be the only thing that can be done. I thought it was important for our guys and gals to be part of that, to show our respect to him, his family and San Marcos Police Department family.”
Skinner agreed, adding that he feels bad the officer will not get the honors he deserves.
“It’s sad that we can’t honor him in traditional fashion,” he said. “For a lot of people in public safety, they’re not going to really get closure because of that.”
Saturday’s shooting serves as a reminder for him, the agency and the community of how quickly things can change, Nichols said.
“It is just horrible. It just reminds you of how fragile life is,” he said. “It was a call for domestic violence and it went south. It can happen anywhere at any time and I think that was a reminder to us in this business. You just don’t know.”
