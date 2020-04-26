Graduating seniors at Navarro High School may still get the chance to don their purple robes and walk the stage this year.
During a regular Navarro ISD board of trustees meeting Monday evening, a tentative date of June 26 was announced for an in-person graduation ceremony.
“I think the biggest question that might be in people’s minds, especially the minds of our seniors and their families, is ‘how in the world is graduation going to unfold,’” Navarro ISD Superintendent Dee Carter said. “If people could pencil that [date] in and watch what happens with COVID-19 and perhaps really, really hope, we’ll have the opportunity to have a real-life graduation.”
If the restrictions placed by the coronavirus pandemic persist, the district is looking at an online substitute for graduation, Carter said.
“We would very much appreciate ideas and input in that regard. There are a whole lot of ideas about how to make that happen, and if we have to do that, we want to do it in a way that truly honors our graduates as best we can and recognize their accomplishments,” Carter said. “We’ll have to combine whatever we do for graduation along with at least the senior academic awards banquet, and trying to make sure that our students are appropriately recognized.”
Navarro ISD Board of Trustees President Greg Gilcrease said the date was chosen because of the unpredictable nature of COVID-19.
“In reality, you can’t really go into August, and we tried to choose a date as far down the way as we could get it [to] hopefully have graduation,” he said. “At this time you have no idea whether social distancing is going to be relaxed. I mean there’s just so many unknowns right now.”
If a physical graduation does commence, the implementation of safety measures relies on how the trajectory of the virus continues, Gilcrease said.
“Everything’s up in the air at this point,” Gilcrease said. “We’d love to have graduation. I think it’s very important to recognize our seniors and their accomplishments, but if this situation with COVID-19 doesn’t improve or things don’t change, then we’re gonna have to think on our feet and figure out how we’re going to do this so that we can at least honor our seniors.”
Both graduation and senior academic awards will happen, whether they are online or in person, Gilcrease said.
“This time of the year is one of the best as a board member,” he said. “We have a lot of activities going on, and I enjoy going to the academic awards banquet. “It is just unbelievable the accomplishments that our seniors make and having kids that have graduated from here, I know how important graduation is.”
Even if the timeframe allows for graduation to go on safety will be of the utmost importance, Gilcrease said.
In other news:
The board selected San Antonio-based Dirt Boys construction company for the build-out of a new parking lot with a bid of about $600,000 under a motion by board member Clint Scheib and a second from board member Renee Rehfeld. Dirt Boys had the lowest proposed cost on the list of seven contenders below Athena Construction, which had a build-out cost of around $750,000.
The board of trustees also approved the purchase of Securly 360, a unified endpoint management system, for about $31,000 from Amplified IT to fulfill computing needs. Previous appliances in place cost the district around $46,000 annually, whereas Securly 360 will come in around at a $14,000 cheaper cost annually. The motion to approve was made by board member Tracy Large and seconded by Scheib.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.