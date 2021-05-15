Seguin police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in identifying at least one man believed to have been involved in a pair of robberies at local pharmacies.
A $5,000 reward was issued for information in the cases, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
“We believe it is the same suspect in both cases,” he said. “The Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or grand jury indictment on these cases for the next 30 days.”
The cases police believe area related took place May 8 and Dec. 14. The more recently reported robbery happened at 10 Minute Pharmacy and the older one was at Seguin Pharmacy, Nichols said.
Nichols released still frames from video surveillance. One photo depicts a vehicle used in the 10 Minute Pharmacy hold up in which a suspect is alleged to have tied up a pharmacist in a backroom after hitting him.
Other images show two men who police believe were involved in the December robbery, Nichols said.
“There were three total suspects in December and only one on Sunday,” he said.
Police said they were called about 9:55 a.m. May 8 to the pharmacy in the 200 block of Highway 123 Bypass where they learned the pharmacist let the suspect into the store. The suspect used a rope to tie up the pharmacist before leaving in a white GMC Yukon XL, Seguin Police Investigator Lt. Lance Wright said.
The suspect pointed a gun at the pharmacist during the commission of the robbery and demanded cash, he said.
“The pharmacist opened the till and provided the [suspect] with an undisclosed amount of cash,” Wright said. “The male subject then gained access to various medications in the pharmacy, which he took.”
It took the pharmacist about 15 minutes to free himself and call police, he said. No one else was in the store at the time of the incident, Wright said.
In December, three suspects — including a female who reportedly served as lookout and two men — restrained an employee at the store but hurt no one, police said.
Officers back then received a call about 9:45 a.m. Dec. 12 reporting an armed robbery at the pharmacy in the 200 block of E. Court St.
“After robbing the store at gunpoint, two black male suspects and a black female suspect [fled] the scene in a dark gray or black 2000-2006 year-model Chevrolet Suburban with an undisclosed amount of cash and prescription narcotics drugs,” Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said around the time of the reported robbery. “The store clerk was restrained by the perpetrators but was able to break free and call 9-1-1 from a neighboring business.”
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the recent robbery to call Detective James White at 830-401-2360. Leave an anonymous tip through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477) or online at www.guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org .
