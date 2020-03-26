Of the four newest positive cases of coronavirus in Guadalupe County, one is from Schertz and two are from Cibolo — one of whom was in a local store recently, authorities said.
Guadalupe County announced Wednesday evening there were four new confirmed cases, which brings the total to eight Guadalupe County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a release sent out by the city of Cibolo, officials said they were told by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services that two Cibolo residents tested positive for COVID-19.
“The individuals are experiencing mild symptoms and have been placed under medical quarantine in their homes,” the release said. “Of the two additional cases, one was determined to be travel related and one is still undetermined.”
The city of Schertz also confirmed one of the four was a resident of its city.
“The second individual is a Schertz resident, and is at home under self-quarantine,” the statement read.
The two new confirmations in Cibolo brings it up to three residents who have tested positive, while the newest one in Schertz, brings it up to two. At this time no residents who live in the Seguin city limits have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Department of Health and Human Services is working to investigate any close contact any of the four may have had.
However, one of the Cibolo residents visited Walmart, 602 Cibolo Valley Dr., between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, according to the Cibolo’s release.
“The risk of contracting the virus from these exposures is low and isolation is not required for anyone that does not have symptoms,” the Cibolo release stated. “If you believe you have been exposed, monitor yourself closely for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath for 14 days after the exposure. If you experience any of these symptoms and do not need urgent medical attention, isolate at home and contact your healthcare provider.”
City officials are encouraging residents to take preventative measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 including frequently washing your hands for 20 seconds; use alcohol-based hand sanitizers; avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes; practice social distancing; and stay home whenever possible.
“Minimizing exposure is especially important for people who are 65 or older or who have an underlying health condition like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer,” the releases said. “People in those groups have a higher risk of developing severe disease if they do get COVID-19, and the safest thing for them during an outbreak will be to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people.”
