Officials placed Marion ISD campuses on lockout Tuesday afternoon in response to a police incident.
As law enforcement personnel responded to the Dollar General store just outside the Marion city limits, they notified Marion ISD personnel that the incident could pose a threat to the campuses, according to a letter Marion ISD Superintendent Kelly Lindholm sent to parents and guardians shortly after the incident.
“We were directed to enact a lockout which is one of our Standard Response Protocols,” she said. “All students and staff were directed to enter and remain inside a building and all exterior doors were locked. Inside the buildings, students and staff were able to continue their activities while remaining on alert in case the situation called for additional action.”
About 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, a man walked into the store on FM 78 and made a comment about a vehicle, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Javier Luna said. Authorities were unclear on exactly what the male said but the conversation escalated to an altercation.
During the altercation, the man threatened to “shoot up the place,” Luna said. No weapons were displayed or seen and no one was hurt, Luna said. After making the comment, the man left the store, Luna said.
Inside the shop at the time were two employees and a vendor. Someone called 911 and deputies went to the store, Luna said.
They notified Marion ISD officials and those with a nearby daycare center, and searched the area for the man, he said.
“Ultimately, we were unable to locate him,” Luna said. “We didn’t have anything other than a possible threat offense. There was no merchandise taken, no personal property taken from the clerk. There was no robbery.”
Deputies did not know if the man left in a car or on foot. Nor did they know in which direction he traveled away from the store, Luna said.
The person was described as a black male in his 20s or 30s, with short hair and a thin build. He wore blue jeans and a gray hooded shirt as well as a mask that possibly had a Gucci brand logo on it, Luna said.
“We checked the area; we put the description out,” he said. “We asked area residents if they see something to report it and keep an eye out.”
At Marion ISD, Lindholm said the lockout procedures ended at about 2:10 p.m. and helped ensure safety. At no time were students or staff members in danger, she said.
“As always, the safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priority,” Lindholm said. “While situations like these are unsettling, we want to assure you that we are prepared to take action as needed. All protocols were followed and all students and staff remained safe.”
