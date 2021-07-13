A Guadalupe County court-at-law judge is accused of hitting his child with a door as he tried to gain access to a home while he was “heavily intoxicated,” according to court records.
Details that shine a light on the incident that led to a Guadalupe County Court At Law Judge William G. Squires III’s arrest are documented in an arrest report released on Monday.
A dispute with his wife holding their son, a locked and then unlocked door and an intoxicated Squires appear to have combined to land the judge in jail last week, according to the Hays County Law Enforcement Center’s arrest report.
Squires took to his Facebook page late Tuesday afternoon to address the issue.
He expressed gratitude to county citizens and community members who offered words of support during what he labeled a “difficult time.”
“Over the past 20 yers, I have dedicated my professional and personal life fighting and advocating for the most vulnerable in our community,” Squires posted. “I have a profound faith in the American judicial system and remain confident that truth and justice will always prevail.
“I humbly ask for your patience and our privacy as my family goes through the difficult process of working through the dissolution of our marriage.”
The police report includes a complaint and affidavit of probable cause for arrest that spells out accusations against the first-time judge charged with injury to a child and endangering a child.
A San Marcos Police Department officer wrote in the report that Squires’ wife reported an irate Squires forced open a door into the home and she was holding their son in her arms when the door slammed into them injuring the boy.
“I inspected [the boy] and saw no obvious injury,” the officer reported. Squires’ wife “told me she had been holding [the boy] in a cradled position with his head toward the opening-side of the front door.”
Police went to the house in the 2200 block of Stonehaven in San Marcos about 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a disturbance. Squires had left by the time authorities arrived, according to the report.
The wife said Squires went to the home and banged on the front door and demanded to be let inside, the report read. The woman unlocked the door and “as she did so, [Squires] forced the door to fly open” striking the boy in the head, the complaint read.
The woman said Squires was “enraged and disregarded the fact” he had hurt the boy, the officer noted in the report.
Squires yelled at the woman to leave but she refused and told him she was calling police, according to the complaint. That’s when Squires and the friend who had driven him to the house left in a car.
A police officer located the car and stopped it at Post and Lime Kiln roads with the friend driving and Squires as a passenger, the affidavit read.
The driver told police they went to the house and Squires started banging on the front door, it read. He told officers that Squires was pushing on the front door with his suitcases while banging on the door, the affidavit read. The woman unlocked the door and it flew open and hit her, the friend reportedly told police.
An officer talked to Squires, whose “breath smelled heavily of alcohol,” the affidavit read.
“Defendant’s eyes were red and watery; Defendant was unsteady on his feet and had to be supported by Officer Gonzales at all times: and Defendant had several small bottles of liquor in his possession,” the affidavit read.
Meanwhile, police at the residence continued investigating, which included speaking with a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who the woman summoned to the home earlier in the day, the affidavit read.
“Trooper Naparstek said [she] told him the family had been on vacation in Mexico for the past few days and only returned [Wednesday],” according to the affidavit. “Trooper Naparstek said [the woman] told him [Squires] had said to a 9-year-old family member while in Mexico: ‘Say goodbye to [the woman] because you’re never going to see her again.’”
The trooper and the woman perceived the statement as a threat on the woman’s life, the affidavit read.
Police determined enough evidence was present to arrest 45-year-old Squires so they took him to the Hays County Jail on two charges.
“Because Defendant recklessly engaged in conduct which placed a child in imminent danger of bodily injury, he was arrested and charged with endangering a child,” the affidavit read. “Because Defendant recklessly caused injury to a child, he was charged with injury to a child.”
Squires bonded out a day later and remains free pending adjudication of the case against him.
