Two more mobile testing sites for COVID-19 are coming to town.
Guadalupe County officials announced Monday of the two sites making their way to Seguin free to the public. The sites will pop up Wednesday and Friday, both at the pavilion at Max Starcke Park, said Patrick Pinder, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
“I’m just coordinating the site facility,” he said. “We’re using the city of Seguin’s park again.”
The sites will be operated 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in the 900 block of River Drive East in Seguin. Registration opens 9 a.m. the day before each event.
People with or without symptoms will be tested but appointments are required, according to a Guadalupe County Emergency Management office social media post announcing the upcoming collection events.
Symptoms include fever and/or chills; dry or productive cough; fatigue; body aches and/or muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea; nasal congestion; and loss of taste and/or smell.
As in five prior testing sites in Guadalupe County, the next two will be coordinated by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to the post.
The first three pop-up collection sites had tests performed on about 40 or 50 people each, authorities have said. Two of them took place in Schertz and one was in Seguin.
More recently, sites in Seguin had more than 250 people tested at one and then nearly 450 people tested at an event the following week.
“Those were all appointments,” Pinder said. “Nobody was allowed to come walking up. It’ll probably be the same thing at these two.”
He said 505 people made appointments but 440 showed up for testing at the most recent site.
He had not received status updates for positive or negative tests from the last three testing sites held in the county, Pinder said. Department of State Health Services personnel had notified people who attended of their results but Guadalupe County officials have yet to be included in the loop, the emergency manager said.
As of Monday afternoon, Guadalupe County had registered 330 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those 270 people had recovered and 60 were considered active, Pinder said.
The county’s only death, he said, is included in the number of active cases.
His office added in its Facebook posting that county officials are not leading up the next two pop-up sites.
“Our office is unable to make appointments for the public as these testing sites are in the control of DSHS,” Pinder’s post read.
To make reservations visit www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
