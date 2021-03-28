Seguin will soon have an assistant fire chief joining the ranks to oversea the Seguin Fire Department.
Recently, Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner announced the selection of Garrick Herbert to serve as the assistant fire chief under his command.
“I’m very grateful and humbled and look forward to coming to work for the city of Seguin,” Herbert said. “I know that this is a big step for the Seguin Fire Department.”
Herbert will officially join the department on April 5 after serving the city of New Braunfels Fire Department for nearly 26 years.
His time at the neighboring city helped prepare Herbert for this new role.
“I look forward to the opportunity to help the department grow and be able to bring my experiences — the experience of working in a rapidly growing city — to a rapidly growing city and being able to help guide where I can and watch where I can and learn where I can and put all of those pieces together to help make Seguin be even more successful than it already is,” he said.
In the 2020-21 Budget process, Skinner asked for, and was granted, the ability to create the position and hire the second-in-command in the second half to the fiscal year. Herbert will start on April 5.
Skinner began receiving applications and had the difficult task of whittling it down to six. During the process, Herbert immediately stood out among the rest, Skinner said.
The chief set up a panel interview for the candidates and, again, he said Herbert rose above, along with a second applicant.
“Mr. Parker and I conducted interviews with those two finalists to determine who would be the best fit for the organization,” Skinner said. “Both finalists were definitely qualified for the position and would be able to do it well. We were looking for the best person that would fit the department’s ethos and culture.”
Ultimately, Herbert was selected and accepted the position.
“He has experience in the area of growth within in the organization and with the expected growth in Seguin, Garrick’s abilities will definitely assist us in meeting that growth demand,” Skinner added.
Herbert’s primary duties are to oversea the day-to-day operations of the fire department, including all emergency responses, hiring processes, promotions and training.
This will allow Skinner to focus on the administrative duties, budgeting and strategic planning.
“His taking on this role is going to take the workload off the fire chief, the fire marshal and our three shifts’ battalion chiefs, who are currently responsible for those tasks,” Skinner said.
When the position opened up, Herbert admitted he wasn’t looking for a change. However, he’s patiently waited for the opportunity to work alongside Skinner.
“I met Chief Skinner some years ago during a process and I was truly impressed the day I met him with the culture of the organization over there,” he said. “I made myself a promise that if he ever opened up a position, I would try to get it. That’s been some years ago and he finally did and it looks like it worked out. I’m looking forward to being here.”
