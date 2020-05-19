Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a pair of tubers who went missing Tuesday on the San Marcos River.
According to a social media post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the male and female were last seen in the water at Sons Blue River Camp moving downstream in a tube. Authorities are conducting a multi-pronged search, the post read.
“We will have deputies checking all crossings downstream and both the GCSO Drone unit and DPS aircraft searching by air,” according to the Facebook post. “If you see anyone matching this description in the area, please contact our office at 830-379-1224 or via 911 (if an emergency).”
The people being sought are described as being Hispanic. The male wore no shirt and had on khaki shorts. The female wore a black T-shirt and gray shorts, according to the GCSO post.
The pair were sharing a tube.
Sons Blue River Camp is located at Sherrill Road at the Caldwell County line, the post read.
