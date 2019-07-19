Deputies in Guadalupe County recently arrested a man in connection with his alleged possession of drugs and weapons, a spokesman with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said.
Christopher Cody Moore, 34, of Seguin, was jailed on one charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4 and 200 grams. Moore remained held at the Guadalupe County Jail under $75,000 bond Thursday, according to the jail’s online records.
Members of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and narcotics unit served a search warrant at Moore’s home in the 900 block of Nickerson Farm Road, GCSO Narcotics Lt. John Flores said Thursday in a written statement. During the service of the warrant, investigators found and seized three firearms and 111 grams of suspected methamphetamine, he said.
The warrant was the result of Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers tips and citizens’ complaints, Flores said.
He said the case will be forwarded to the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office.
