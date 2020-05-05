Small local businesses struggling to make ends meet can get some much needed local help.
The Seguin City Council unanimously approved a resolution implementing of The Seguin Strong Stimulus Program, during a regular city council meeting Tuesday following a motion by Councilman Jeremy Roy and seconded by Councilwoman Fonda Mathis.
The program was created in partnership between the Seguin Main Street Program and the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, and is geared toward benefiting small local businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus.
By using $250,000 allocated from the city’s utility fund, the program will offer some funding or aid through grants, loans, or services to eligible businesses, the memo provided to the council read.
Applications for the program will open on Wednesday, May 6, and close May 13. However, if funds remain, a second-round will open up for those who wish to apply at a later date.
Businesses looking to apply for the program must fall within a minimum criteria which requires businesses to have 75 employees or less; are within the Seguin city limits, are a Seguin utility customer; experienced or projected to experience a decline in revenue or employment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; provide technical requirements including financial records; are in good standing with the city regarding licensing and permits, and are registered with the Texas Comptroller’s Office as a sales tax revenue-generating business for the city.
Big businesses with national and regional chains are ineligible for the program in addition to RV parks, apartment complexes, and home-based businesses.
If a business is approved, the awarded expenses can fund myriad actions including payment of rent or mortgages and employee support.
Applications for the program are assessed on a case by case basis by a review team. Those who apply will receive a notice around five to seven business days following the grant application period’s closure.
“Businesses are not going back to normal right away,” Seguin Economic Development Director Josh Schneuker said. “Small business is the lifeblood of the economy here in Seguin, and we, as a city, need to do what we can. This $250,000 in the grand scheme of things is not a whole lot of money [but] we’re hoping as we start to ramp up this can be that gap to help them get through this period and make it a little further as we start to increase occupancy loads."
