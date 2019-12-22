Lee 50th Anniversary

Janice and Jim Lee celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, along with family and friends, with music and dinner at El Ranchito in Seguin, Texas on Saturday, December 21, 2019. They were united in marriage at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Lorie, Texas, on December 22, 1969.
Janice and Jim are the parents of four children: Crystal Baker (Altanta, GA), Carol Sobey (San Antonio, TX), Cynthia Lee Franson (San Antonio, TX), and Cate Fahey (Kerrville, TX). They have celebrated the birth of 10 grandchildren: Alexandra Baker, William Baker, James Sobey, Andrew Sobey, Harrison Sobey, Catarina Caruso, Trafton Fahey, Summer Fahey, Tate Fahey, Lauren Fahey.
Congratulations on your Golden Wedding Anniversary, Mom and Dad. You are a beautiful example of the kind of commitment God intended in marriages. You continue to inspire us with your unconditional love for your family and community. Today, we celebrate your trust, love, partnership, tolerance and tenacity. We love you very much and wish you many more years of joy!