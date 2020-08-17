Vivian Faith Volker Dunham of Seguin, Texas passed away on August 15, 2020. She was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on June 24, 1943 to George and Eleanor Volker. She grew up in Westfield, New Jersey. At the age of fourteen her family moved to Clearwater, Florida where she graduated from Clearwater High School in 1961. She went on to Sam Houston State University where she met the love of her life, Wally (Bunny). They married six months later and had three children. It’s through their love story that we learned the meaning of true love. We often joke about the many houses that we had growing up. To us though, there was only one home that was filled with love. Home truly is where the heart is. Mom adored bunnies and that is what she and our Dad called each other. She was broken-hearted when her “Bunny” passed away five weeks ago. We know she is overjoyed to be home with him again! Mom enjoyed traveling, interior decorating, gardening, creative writing, and painting. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 55 years Wally; her parents, George and Eleanor Volker; her in-laws Doc and Jessie Dunham; and her nephew, Matthew Dunham.
She is survived by her children Jennifer Gary (John), Laura Dodgen (Chris), and Scott Dunham (Marie), her brother -in-law and sister -n-law, Joe M. Dunham (Judy), and their children Jon (Nicole) and Stephanie (Michael), her eight grandchildren, Reid (Ruby), Cassie (Jeff), Josh (Samantha), James (Krista), Jack, Mackenzie, Raleigh, and Charlie; and her seven great grand-children Emily, Sarah, Mason, Oliver, Brodie, Reagan, and Riley. She also leaves behind her cousin David Volker, other family members and many friends.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a family memorial service for our Mom and Dad is being planned for next summer in Colorado.
