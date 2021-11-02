Harold Clemons, born Dec, 25, 1958, died Aug. 6, 2021. A memorial service will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at Hampton Inn, 1130 Larkin Avenue, Seguin, Texas.
