Erla Lois Aschenbeck Krueger, age 86 of Seguin, was called home on February 18, 2020.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Cross Church with the Rev. Jim Price officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Private interment Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Erla was born in Shiner, TX on October 28, 1933 to John and Mildred Aschenbeck, she was one of eight children. Erla is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Alton A. Krueger, brothers, Arnold Aschenbeck, Elton Aschenbeck, Lester Aschenbeck, and her sisters, Norma Harborth, and Loyse Schroeder.
She is survived by her children, Ronald Krueger, Norma (Cissy) Tschoepe and husband Kelvin, Allen Krueger and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Angela Eppes and husband Trey, Heather Morgan and husband Thomas, James Michael Krueger and wife Jennifer, and Kelsey Ayala and husband Calven; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Edna Werner; brother, Marvin Aschenbeck; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and other staff members at Guadalupe Valley Nursing Center for their loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E Court St. Seguin, TX 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.