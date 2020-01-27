Irene Schrank Koepsel age 90 of Seguin, passed away January 25, 2020.
On Friday, January 31 visitation will be held at 9:30 am prior to the Funeral Service at 11:00 am at Cross Church with the Rev. Jim Price officiating. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Irene was born on June 4, 1929 in a farm house in Southwestern Guadalupe County. She was the seventh child of Henry and Meta (Frederick) Schrank. Irene lived her entire like in Guadalupe County. She was many things to many people. She was a room mother, a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, Sunday and Vacation Bible school teacher, volunteer at the American Legion, volunteer for the American cancer Society,” Right to Life”. Irene worked for many years as a nurse aid at the Seguin Convalescent and the Eden Home. She was known as the “Cookie Lady” at Cross Church. She so enjoyed being a part of the Butterfly Quilters. Irene loved needle work and quilting. In her later years Irene loved to travel in the Midwest. She especially loved traveling along and on the Mississippi river.
Irene is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Robert Lee Koepsel, son Robert Lee Koepsel Jr, infant daughter, two infant grandsons, her parents, four brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Janet Person and husband Dennis, grandson Carl Person, granddaughter Kristine Homb and husband Craig. She will be missed by her loving nieces, Mary Ann Barta, Ethlene Barta and husband Henry, Nancy Russell, Judy Jarzombek and Shirley Bohanan and husband Eugene. Also her loving, long time care giver Letty Ramos.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church Memorial Fund, 814 Bauer, Seguin, Texas 78155 or to the charity of one’s choice.
