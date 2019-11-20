Larry Engelke, age 72 of Floresville, formerly of Seguin, passed away on November 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at The Country Church in Marion with Pastor Butch Ikels officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. For those who desire to go, a procession will depart the Country Church in Marion at 1 p.m. for interment with military honors in the Kingsbury Cemetery in Kingsbury Texas.
Larry was born on July 30, 1947 in Seguin, Texas to Ferdy Paul and Ruby Ruth (Klein) Engelke. He is preceded in death by his father and his niece Brooke Engelke.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Faye Engelke; daughters, Stacy Clardy and husband Vince, and Kristi Engelke; grandchildren, Kip Clardy, Kori Wright and Lane Clardy; mother, Ruby Engelke; brother, Barry “Buggy” Engelke and partner Brenda J. Moore; mother-in-law, Lena Haddock; sister-in-law, Jan Bint and husband Leon; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and a host of friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Miles “Bubba” Engelke, Ricky Engelke, Travis Engelke, Dustin Engelke, Colton Engelke and Eric Bint.
Dad taught us so much... To be kind, love and care for everyone. He was the best man we knew. The best husband to Mom, and absolutely the best PawPaw. Most of all, he was the best Daddy two girls could ever have.
Larry grew up in Seguin and was a graduate of the Seguin High School Class of 1965. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Larry was a Texas State Trooper for 30 years. After retiring from the DPS he worked as a Safety Director for Express Carriers, then started his own trucking company hauling cattle for his son-in-law, Vince. He just never could retire. He served with the Texas State Troopers Association for many years, most recently on the Board of Directors.
Larry never met a stranger, he touched so many lives. He would go out of his way to always encourage and he loved past any faults. Larry was a true friend. As all of you know he LOVED to hunt and fish with family and friends... We are sure you all have a story or two about that...
Memorial contributions may be made to The Country Church, P. O. Box 421, Marion, Texas, 78124 or to the Texas State Troopers Association, in honor of Larry Engelke for families of fallen Troopers, 5555 N. Lamar Boulevard, Suite J105, Austin, Texas, 78751.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.