Mark Dan Elley, age 74 of Seguin, passed away on December 26, 2020. Mark was born on September 3, 1946, in San Antonio, Texas to Alice (Waxler) and Melton Dan Elley. He grew up in Seguin, TX.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Sandra Marlene Perkins Elley, his parents, his brothers-in-law, Billy Joe Black, Clarence Ray Moore and Randy White, and sister-in-law, Bobbie Jean Soefje.
Survivors include his loving children, Danna Elley, Crystal Engelke and husband Travis, Colby Elley and wife Sara and Todd Mc Main and wife Janice; grandchildren, Kelly Kinsinger and husband Dennis, Casey Hugman, Cullin Busch, Kindle Busch, Hunter McMain, Presley Engelke, Camryn Elley, Lauren Elley and Jackson Elley; great-grandson, Roland Kinsinger; sisters and brothers, Lulu Black, Marvin Soefje, Brenda Moore, Elton and Kay Reneau, Tammy Reneau, Cindy and Roger Mason, Tim and Judy Reneau, Alice Reneau, and Buddy and Cynthia Reneau, and Roger Elley and wife Sue; sister-in-law, Debbie Perkins Miller; brother-in-law, Tommy Black; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, he also leaves behind other loving family members and many friends that will miss her greatly.
Mark was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was exceptionally proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. He loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with his family was important to him. He loved attending his grandchildren’s many sporting events and activities and was not shy about bragging about their accomplishments.
After Mark retired, he and Sandra spent their time traveling and camping with friends and family always making sure there was a band nearby as they loved dancing. Their home was a home with open doors to all family and friends throughout the years, gathering together to share in good food, fun times, and making memories. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A memorial service and celebration will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center (The Red Barn), 390 Cordova Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155. The service will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating and military honors rendered by the United States Navy. A reception will follow until 5 p.m. at the Red Barn. All CDC protocols must be followed including limited seating, social distancing and face coverings worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.