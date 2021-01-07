Patsy Allen Neumann Erxleben, age 87 of Seguin, passed away on December 29, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Cross Church on Monday, January 18 from 1:30-3:00pm, followed by a memorial service at 3:00pm with Rev. Jim Price officiating. For those who wish services may be livestreamed from the Cross Church – Seguin, TX facebook page. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn. Private interment will be held at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, El-Roy Erxleben and her brother, Clifton Neumann.
Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Beicker and husband, Donny and son, Russell Erxleben. Her grandchildren that affectionately called her “Ma” are Brent Beicker and wife, Katie; Clint Beicker and wife, Amy; Russell Erxleben II, Lauren Erxleben, Ryan Erxleben, and Erin Erxleben. “Ma’s” great-grandchildren are Brinley Beicker, Brylen Beicker, Bliss Beicker, Bowen Beicker, and Brooke Beicker. Her surviving sister-in-law is Bernice Neumann.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church (814 N. Bauer) or Seguin Sports Booster Club (333 Beicker Rd).
Patsy was born on January 29, 1933 in Seguin, Texas to Willie & Olinska Salge Neumann. She attended Seguin High School and graduated in 1950. She married El-Roy and they made their home in Seguin. Patsy worked at Randolph Air Force Base in Civil Service after she married until her retirement. She then spent her time with the grandkids and the things she loved to do. Patsy loved her church, her family, and her friends.
One of her favorite things to do was watch sports! She kept up with the Matadors, listening to each Friday night game and calling Cathy on Saturday mornings to discuss the game. She also loved watching the U.T. Longhorns play, especially when Russell played for the University of Texas. She looked forward to these games up until the day she died. Unfortunately, Patsy missed watching the 2020 Alamo Valero Bowl, where the Longhorns were victorious.
Patsy also loved music! She was the director of the Youth Choir at Cross Church, while her children grew up. Most of all, Patsy loved her church! She helped with the memorials that were donated and counted the money for the church faithfully every Monday for many years. Her appreciation of her church family and Pastor Jim Price was evident in her conversations with her friends and family. Patsy will be missed, but her legacy of generosity will be evident for generations to come!
